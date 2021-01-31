Man ‘lacerates leg with chainsaw’ after falling from tree

UPDATE, 1.45PM: The man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

INITIAL: A man has reportedly "lacerated his leg with a chainsaw" after falling from a tree in Port Curtis on Sunday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were notified of the incident at a private residence on Dunlop St at 11.54am.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, had suffered a leg injury and was being treated by paramedics.

