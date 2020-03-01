Man lands prison term on his 26th birthday

A FORMER St Brendans College student spent his 26th birthday in court facing drug driving and driving while disqualified charges.

Mason Stone Fuller pleaded guilty on February 24 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving and one of driving while disqualified.

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Ellysha Geddes said police intercepted Fuller driving on Marlborough-Sarina Rd at Lotus Creek on December 1 about 10.20am.

She said checks revealed he had been disqualified from driving until January 2, 2022 and this was his third disqualified driving offence in five years.

Sgt Geddes said Fuller, who had a four page traffic record, had marijuana in his system at the time of intercept.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Fuller had been working since he left St Brendans in Year 10.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Fuller’s disqualified driving history showed he had a “complete disregard, completely flouted” court orders.

She ordered him to a four month and two weeks prison term, wholly suspended and operational for two years.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further two years and three months.