Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Otto Geraint Jones thought he would be okay to drive the day after a drinking session - he wasn’t.
Otto Geraint Jones thought he would be okay to drive the day after a drinking session - he wasn’t.
News

Man learns lesson hard way after driving day after drinking

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
27th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN you think you’re okay to drive the day after a night on the drink, think again.

Otto Geraint Jones, 28, learnt that the hard way.

He had collected his car from its “sleep over” and was driving on Rockhampton Rd at Yeppoon, when he was pulled over by police at 12.40pm on a Sunday.

He told officers that he had consumed alcohol between 2pm the previous day and 2am that morning - eight cans of beer and three cans of rum and cola.

Unfortunately for Jones he was still over the limit and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.53.

He pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to a drink-driving offence dating back to September last year.

Jones, with no previous traffic history, was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.

More Stories

drink-driving otto geraint jones tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Disqualified driver pays for costly mistake

        premium_icon Disqualified driver pays for costly mistake

        News Jonathan Graham Munns had just over a month to go on his licence suspension but he decided to drive.

        Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment plans continue to grow

        premium_icon Pilbeam Theatre redevelopment plans continue to grow

        Art & Theatre A feasibility study for the project is to be handed down to council in September

        Man punished for vicious New Year’s Day nightclub assault

        premium_icon Man punished for vicious New Year’s Day nightclub assault

        News A nightclub patron was taken to hospital with a broken nose among other facial...

        Have you spotted the new Sunbuses around town?

        premium_icon Have you spotted the new Sunbuses around town?

        News “We’ve seen an increase in passengers during the COVID-19 restrictions.”