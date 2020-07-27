Man learns lesson hard way after driving day after drinking

Otto Geraint Jones thought he would be okay to drive the day after a drinking session - he wasn’t.

WHEN you think you’re okay to drive the day after a night on the drink, think again.

Otto Geraint Jones, 28, learnt that the hard way.

He had collected his car from its “sleep over” and was driving on Rockhampton Rd at Yeppoon, when he was pulled over by police at 12.40pm on a Sunday.

He told officers that he had consumed alcohol between 2pm the previous day and 2am that morning - eight cans of beer and three cans of rum and cola.

Unfortunately for Jones he was still over the limit and returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.53.

He pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to a drink-driving offence dating back to September last year.

Jones, with no previous traffic history, was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for one month.