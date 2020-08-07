Man brutalises woman after threesome sex request

A couple’s anniversary ended with the man bashing his partner and trying to “put her to sleep” in a head choke because of a sex request.

A couple’s anniversary ended with the man bashing his partner and trying to “put her to sleep” in a head choke because of a sex request.

A COUPLE'S anniversary at a Cairns concert ended in violence after one of them left the other bloodied and tried to "put her to sleep" in a head choke because of a sex request.

Rosario Amamto, 38, appeared in Cairns District Court on Thursday when he was sentenced to a maximum of two years' jail after pleading guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard the Hervey Bay man, who was on parole at the time for drug convictions, and his partner were at a concert in June 2019 when she showed a message on her phone to one of the performers to have sex with them both.

Amamto then became angry and left the venue with her following.

They argued on the way back to their hotel and once they got there, his partner apologised, but he threatened to go back south without her.

Cairns Supreme Court sentenced Rosario Amamto, 38, to jail for two counts of assaults occasioning actual bodily harm.

When she grabbed at him, he started "losing my s**t" before throwing fruit then a jug of water at her, cutting her face and causing bleeding immediately.

When she tried stopping him again, he put her in a headlock for about 20 seconds to try to "put her to sleep", the court heard.

She also sustained injuries to her neck and chest.

The victim, who appeared via video link in court, read her victim impact statement: "The effects of that one, horrible night have made a huge impact".

"I lost respect for myself. I lost my morals. I lost my home. I lost the one person in hindsight who never gave up on me."

The victim also said she wished she could "wake up and this would all just be an absolute horrible nightmare".

"Ross, I do hope that you have learned a massive lesson from everything that has gone on and you do seek help.

"Then one day you will truly be happy and we can work together … to respect the ones that love you the most."

In his sentencing, Judge Dean Morzone set a non-parole term of seven months, meaning Amamto will be eligible for release in March 2021.

Judge Morzone said Amamto's response to his partner's action that night was disproportionate and that "nothing justifies domestic violence".

"It is a scourge on our society that damages relationships. (It) impacts the dynamic of family units through our community and that's why it is treated seriously."

The judge said that while Amamto had a "terrible" criminal history, his previous violent convictions were only drug-related violence and not domestic settings.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man leaves woman bloodied after threesome sex request