Man left with serious facial burns after house ‘exploded’

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

One person in a serious condition after an "explosion" ripped through a home on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an "explosion" and smoke at the single-level brick house on Castle Rock Street in Parkwood just after 9am.

Three fire crews attended the scene.

The fire was contained to one room of the house, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

One person was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial burns and remains in a serious condition, while two others were taken to Gold Coast University hospital in stable conditions with smoke inhalation.

