Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
News

Man left with serious facial burns after house ‘exploded’

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th Aug 2020 10:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person in a serious condition after an "explosion" ripped through a home on the Gold Coast this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to an "explosion" and smoke at the single-level brick house on Castle Rock Street in Parkwood just after 9am.

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

Three fire crews attended the scene.

The fire was contained to one room of the house, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.
An ambulance at the scene of the explosion in Parkwood this morning. Picture: Jerad Williams.

One person was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with facial burns and remains in a serious condition, while two others were taken to Gold Coast University hospital in stable conditions with smoke inhalation.

Originally published as Man left with serious facial burns after house 'exploded'

More Stories

editors picks explosion gold coast house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two men in hospital after serious highway crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two men in hospital after serious highway crash

        Breaking One of the men suffered significant injuries and had to be cut from the vehicle.

        Firefighters battle after-dark vegetation fire

        Premium Content Firefighters battle after-dark vegetation fire

        News A small fire was burning along Yeppoon Rd, with trees and logs alight.

        COURT: 56 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content COURT: 56 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.