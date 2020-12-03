Menu
Jake Sandry pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count each of possessing a knife in a public place and possessing drug utensils. Picture: Rob Williams
Man lied about why he carried large hunting knife

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
3rd Dec 2020 4:00 PM
AFTER finding a large hunting knife stashed in the back seat of a vehicle, police were told a man carried it for protection, but according to him, that wasn’t the truth.

Jake Sandry pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 13 to one count each of possessing a knife in a public place and possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were conducting patrols on Musgrave St, North Rockhampton, about 10.30am on October 19 when they went to intercept a vehicle with no registration plates.

Ms King said the vehicle sped up immediately to overtake another vehicle and became involved in a minor collision.

She said police restrained the three occupants of the vehicle, including Sandry, and detained them for the purposes of a search.

She said during the search police found a large hunting knife inside a sheet which was tucked into a crease behind Sandry, who was sitting in the back-passenger’s seat behind the driver.

She said police also found a glass pipe inside a bag which belonged to Sandry.

She said Sandry told police the knife belonged to him and he carried it for protection and the glass pipe belonged to his friend, who used it to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine.

Sandry told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he didn’t tell police the truth about why he had the hunting knife.

“The hunting knife was my pop’s and I have been trying to get it back to him before COVID,” he said.

“If I knew the seriousness, I wouldn’t have carried it.”

He was fined $1000 with criminal convictions recorded. The items were forfeited to the Crown.

