Man lies about medicine for his dog

Kristen Booth
by
3rd Sep 2019 1:24 PM
A CENTRAL Highlands man lied about having a dog after he was caught with a syringe in his pocket.

Kyle Lochlan Evans told police the capped syringe was used to administer medicine to his dog.

However today, Emerald Magistrates Court heard that Evans didn't own a dog, when he pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle.

The court heard Emerald Police intercepted the 24-year-old on August 18 at 12.05pm when he was walking home from a party.

Evans told the court he hadn't used drugs since being caught last month.

Acting Magistrate Athol Kennedy told Evans about the personal consequences of taking drugs.

"They always end up with a mental health problem, and the second thing is, they generally die early,” he said.

"You're only a young bloke with plenty of years ahead of you.”

Evans received 12-months probation with a conviction recorded.

court drugs emerald magistrates court police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

