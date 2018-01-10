Rocky man smashes out of cop car on scorcher Christmas day

A police car blocks an area at the harbour where there has been an incident causing the power outage.

A police car blocks an area at the harbour where there has been an incident causing the power outage. Annie Perets

A ROCKHAMPTON man found himself in a hot situation on Christmas Day - apprehended and locked in the back of a police car with no air con while officers spoke with another person about a disturbance.

Jody Brian Richardson, on Monday, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of damaging a police vehicle.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police were called to a disturbance on Christmas Day about 5.30pm.

The court heard after arriving at the scene, police detained Richardson and placed him in the back of the police vehicle.

He was swearing at police during the apprehension.

Mr Fox said Richardson kicked the door of the vehicle causing it to bulge and damaging the latch of the door.

Defence lawyer Morgan Adams said his client understood his behaviour that day was "appalling".

Mr Adams said Richardson had been drinking alcohol on the day because of Christmas.

"He was extremely hot in the car," he said.

"The police put him in the back of the vehicle without aircon while they went to speak with (another person).

"He became quite distressed.

"He had a long standing diagnosis of bipolar and psychosis.

"(He) was appropriately medicated while in custody (last time) but when he came out (in July) he ceased taking his medication."

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton's maximum temperature on Christmas Day was 35.5 degrees.

The court heard Richardson's criminal history was 11 pages long.

"You have a very troubling criminal history," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said as he ordered Richardson to a two-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for nine months.