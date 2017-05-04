Man loses career, family after drug taking goes horribly wrong

It's becoming Russian Roulette when you take a drug for pain relief, claims Sunshine Coast chiropractor and holistic pain relief expert Dr Paul Lanthois.

A MAN who overdosed on pain and anti anxiety medications, spending days in a coma, has lost his career and his family.

Thomas Svensen Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to possession of fentanyl, carfentanil and alprazolam, along with a tourniquet and spoon.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathy Stafford said emergency services were called to a residence at The Range on January 13 after family members located Smith on the floor unconscious and suspected he had overdosed.

A tourniquet and a spoon were found next to him.

Smith's defence lawyer Mitchell Jamieson said his client had struggled with substance abuse since 2010.

"He was high functioning for a long time,” he said.

Mr Jamieson told the court Smith was no longer eligible for a Blue card (required to work with children) and therefore was not able to pursue his medical career.

He said Smith was also required to leave his family home.

Sgt Stafford said police found two bags of carfentanil containing 6.5g in powder form.

A third bag contained fentanyl weighing 5g and a fourth containing alprazolam weighing 12g. An air mail bag with a sender address from China was also found.

Smith had no history of like offences.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Smith to a 12-month probation order.