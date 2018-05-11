Man loses international drivers license after Rocky bust

A MAN has lost his international driver's licence after being caught drink driving on Yaamba Rd.

Reiner Custers pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the offence.

He claimed he had not had anything to eat all day on April 17 when he consumed two cans of VB and some cask wine.

Custers was detected the next day at 9.30am and had a blood alcohol content of 0.089.

He was disqualified from driving for two months and ordered to pay a $500 fine.