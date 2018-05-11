Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man loses international drivers license after Rocky bust

11th May 2018 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has lost his international driver's licence after being caught drink driving on Yaamba Rd.

Reiner Custers pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to the offence.

He claimed he had not had anything to eat all day on April 17 when he consumed two cans of VB and some cask wine.

Custers was detected the next day at 9.30am and had a blood alcohol content of 0.089.

He was disqualified from driving for two months and ordered to pay a $500 fine.

drink driver rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    'We heard explosions': Fire engulfs Rocky home

    News VIDEO: Firefighters tell two people were inside when the blaze ignited.

    • 11th May 2018 7:44 AM
    State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    premium_icon State's SOS to Landry on fixing GKI efforts

    Politics They've committed $25M, now they want the feds to chip in.

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

    Community AFTER half a century of breeding and this family has made history

    CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    premium_icon CQ fishing: What's biting and where this weekend

    Fishing Scotty Lynch says local comp worthy of number-one ranking

    Local Partners