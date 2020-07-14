Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gracemere man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.
A Gracemere man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.
Crime

Man loses temper and stops victim and child from leaving

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Jul 2020 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRACEMERE man lost his temper after his daughter repeated words said to him by his former partner.

He called the mother of the child in a rage, prompting her to go to his address and grab their daughter.

However, he stopped the pair from leaving by removing the keys from her car and throwing them away.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said about 8.45pm on March 6, the defendant called the victim after his daughter had said some things that triggered him.

Ms King said the defendant asked the victim, “What the f--- did you tell her? I can’t deal with this no more”.

She said when the victim went to the defendant’s address in Gracemere to grab the child, an argument broke out between the defendant and victim.

The child had become upset by the pair arguing. She was picked up by the victim, who then headed towards her car.

The defendant rushed past the victim, opened the driver’s side door, turned off the car and threw away the keys, saying he wanted to settle the matter then and there.

The victim walked across the street to a friend’s house, where she got a lift back to her address, leaving her car and keys behind.

The defendant voluntarily went to Gracemere Police Station on March 9 and admitted to calling the victim and removing the keys from her car.

The court heard the defendant and victim were “completely over”.

The defendant was fined $300. A criminal conviction was not recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet Oliver, Rockhampton/Cap Coast’s cutest bub

        premium_icon Meet Oliver, Rockhampton/Cap Coast’s cutest bub

        News Mum Carly: ‘I’m a bit biased but I’ve always thought he was the most amazing little boy I’ve ever seen.’

        UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after horse fall

        premium_icon UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after horse fall

        Breaking The female rider is said to have suffered multiple injuries.

        LIVINGSTONE: Three key rural roads get upgrades

        premium_icon LIVINGSTONE: Three key rural roads get upgrades

        News FIND out where they are and what is being done.

        Racially offensive road name to be fixed with creek renaming

        premium_icon Racially offensive road name to be fixed with creek renaming

        News If the current public consultation results in the renaming of Black Gin Creek...