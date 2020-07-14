Man loses temper and stops victim and child from leaving

A Gracemere man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

A GRACEMERE man lost his temper after his daughter repeated words said to him by his former partner.

He called the mother of the child in a rage, prompting her to go to his address and grab their daughter.

However, he stopped the pair from leaving by removing the keys from her car and throwing them away.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Jess King said about 8.45pm on March 6, the defendant called the victim after his daughter had said some things that triggered him.

Ms King said the defendant asked the victim, “What the f--- did you tell her? I can’t deal with this no more”.

She said when the victim went to the defendant’s address in Gracemere to grab the child, an argument broke out between the defendant and victim.

The child had become upset by the pair arguing. She was picked up by the victim, who then headed towards her car.

The defendant rushed past the victim, opened the driver’s side door, turned off the car and threw away the keys, saying he wanted to settle the matter then and there.

The victim walked across the street to a friend’s house, where she got a lift back to her address, leaving her car and keys behind.

The defendant voluntarily went to Gracemere Police Station on March 9 and admitted to calling the victim and removing the keys from her car.

The court heard the defendant and victim were “completely over”.

The defendant was fined $300. A criminal conviction was not recorded.