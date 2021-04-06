Menu
A man has been found alive and well after being lost for almost two days in the outback.
News

Man lost for almost two days in the outback found alive

by Raphaella Saroukos
6th Apr 2021 2:47 PM
A MAN has been found alive and well after being lost for almost two days in the Territory outback.

About 9.30am on Sunday the 38-year-old man and a woman were travelling on a dirt track close to the South Australia/Northern Territory border near Alpra Creek/Mulga Park Station when their vehicle became bogged.

The pair stayed with the vehicle until 7.30pm when the man went to find help alone.

Later in the evening a passing motorist found the woman and reported to NT Police that the man had left the vehicle.

Police launched a land and air search of the area for the man, who was this morning found by police, alive and well near an outstation more than 35km away from the bogged vehicle.

The man, who was slightly dehydrated and tired, was flown to the nearest health clinic for assessment.

NT Police superintendent Brett Prowse urged people travelling to remote parts of the Territory to plan appropriately.

"This includes letting people know of your travel plans, checking road conditions, pack appropriate vehicle recovery equipment and adequate food, water and relevant medical supplies in the event of your vehicle becoming bogged or breaks down," he said.

"Recent wide spread rains have changed the landscape in the remote Northern Territory and in some areas - washed away tracks or made creeks impassable.

"It's a timely reminder that motorists need to check road conditions prior to all travel.

"People travelling remote need to plan for the worst case scenario that is being self-sufficient for at least a couple of days.

"This means packing adequate water, food and medical supplies in the event of an emergency. Most importantly, if you find yourself in a situation where your car breaks down or is bogged, remain with your vehicle. Do not attempt to walk to raise the alarm using a mapping application on your phone. This is extremely dangerous and further complicates the efforts of police and emergency services trying to find you."

 

