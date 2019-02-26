Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blood spilled on the road after a man was bashed by six teenagers on Sunday and suffered a fractured jaw and multiple missing teeth.
Blood spilled on the road after a man was bashed by six teenagers on Sunday and suffered a fractured jaw and multiple missing teeth. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man lucky to be alive after brutal bashing by teenagers

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEENAGERS left an injured man on a busy Maroochydore road after fracturing his jaw and knocking out teeth in a fight which started at a bus stop.

A 27-year-old North Queensland man was waiting for a bus at the Horton Pde bus stop at Aerodrome Rd on Sunday when a young girl approached him and asked for a cigarette.

He declined and the pair exchanged some words before six teenage boys, believed to be the girl's friends started an altercation with the man.

The fight spilled out on the road where the man was knocked to the ground and found by a witness about 4.30pm.

A doctor driving past noticed the man and pulled over to help with first aid.

The group of teenagers, aged between 13 and 16 years old, fled the scene but police tracked them down at Sunshine Plaza shortly after.

Child Protection and Investigation Unit Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson said the isolated event was concerning and the man was considering legal options.

 

Officer-in-charge Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson.
Officer-in-charge Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson. Chloe Lyons

"He is pretty shaken up and that may be among some of his concerns about pressing charges," Act Det Snr Sgt Dawson said.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and suffered a fractured jaw and some missing teeth.

Act Det Snr Sgt Dawson said the victim was lucky and could have suffered "serious injuries or suffered death" from the assault.

Some of the offenders were known to police and have been questioned.

Police were awaiting CCTV footage from the bus stop for further investigation.

More Stories

aerodrome rd child protection and investigation unit cpiu editors picks sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    premium_icon Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    Crime The man had severe head injuries and was found dead on Friday

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:59 PM
    George Pell guilty of child abuse and facing long jail time

    George Pell guilty of child abuse and facing long jail time

    News George Pell is guilty of child sex abuse and faces long jail stint.

    Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    premium_icon Labor outlines plans to protect subbies

    Politics Scheme to create $4.5m Subbies Income Fund

    Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    premium_icon Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    Crime The statue was stolen from a park late last year