Man made six offers to supply drugs in a week from own plant

JANUARY 25, 2000 : Marijuana plant grown by members of the commune set up at Wytaliba twenty five years ago. pic Scott Hornby. NSW / Crime / Drug Generic

JANUARY 25, 2000 : Marijuana plant grown by members of the commune set up at Wytaliba twenty five years ago. pic Scott Hornby. NSW / Crime / Drug Generic

A DRUG addict made six offers to supply to others in messages on his phone which were discovered when police knocked on his door.

Shane Thomas Middleton, 31, pleaded guilty on November 13 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of producing a dangerous drug, six counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one of possessing drug utensils and one of possessing property used in the commission of a drug offence.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Francis said police searched Middleton’s home, found a marijuana plant, a bong in his bedroom and messages on his phone offering to supply marijuana over a seven day period.

Middleton offered to supply $270 of marijuana six times between March 12 and 19.

Mr Francis said Middleton was a drug user who offered to supply others to benefit his addiction.

“He was frank with police,” he said.

Mr Francis said Middleton’s criminal history included drug convictions in 2012 and 2015, and he had received a 12-month probation order in the past for producing drugs for one month.

Middleton had also received a suspended prison term in 2018 for receiving tainted property.

Defence lawyer Jordan Ahlstrand said Middleton became homeless at 14-years-old and started using marijuana in his early teens.

He said his parents separated when Middleton was seven-years-old and his father died in 2011 due to a brain tumour.

Mr Ahlstrand said Middleton was diagnosed with aspergers in 2015, anxiety and depression in 2020 and heart failure in 2020.

He said Middleton had engaged with Drug Arm for rehabilitation since June 25, 2020.

Middleton was sentenced to nine months prison, wholly suspended and operational for 18 months. Convictions were recorded.