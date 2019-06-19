Man masturbating seen by children going to playground

A GRACEMERE man has been fined $200 for masturbating in public.

Shaun Richard Francis pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful exposure of genitals in a public place.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Francis' residence is near a public park in Gracemere - Ted Price Park - where children were playing on April 24 when Francis committed the offence.

She said witnesses saw Francis standing in the doorway of a garage wearing only a shirt that was unbuttoned and masturbating about 1pm.

Ms Kurtz said this was seen by both adults and children.

She said police attended at 4pm and spoke with Francis who told them he wasn't aware anyone could see him.

Ms Kurtz said police had spoken to Francis on many occasions about similar behaviour.

The court heard Francis, a train driver, did not have any prior convictions for such behaviour.

Francis was fined $200 and no convictions were recorded.

The court heard the maximum penalty for wilful exposure of genitals in public is $261.