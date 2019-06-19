Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic image of a children's playground.
Generic image of a children's playground. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Man masturbating seen by children going to playground

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
19th Jun 2019 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRACEMERE man has been fined $200 for masturbating in public.

Shaun Richard Francis pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful exposure of genitals in a public place.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Francis' residence is near a public park in Gracemere - Ted Price Park - where children were playing on April 24 when Francis committed the offence.

She said witnesses saw Francis standing in the doorway of a garage wearing only a shirt that was unbuttoned and masturbating about 1pm.

Ms Kurtz said this was seen by both adults and children.

She said police attended at 4pm and spoke with Francis who told them he wasn't aware anyone could see him.

Ms Kurtz said police had spoken to Francis on many occasions about similar behaviour.

The court heard Francis, a train driver, did not have any prior convictions for such behaviour.

Francis was fined $200 and no convictions were recorded.

The court heard the maximum penalty for wilful exposure of genitals in public is $261.

masturbation rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    premium_icon Community rallies around stabbing victim and his family

    Crime Prayer and support as popular 20-year-old recovers in hospital

    • 19th Jun 2019 2:21 PM
    Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    premium_icon Rocky suburb eats staggering amount of pizza during Origin 1

    News Surpeme effort from this one store tops the nation

    Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    premium_icon Ludwig welcomes 'friendly competition' over Adani jobs

    Council News Ludwig responds to Strelow's claim to who has dibs on Adani jobs

    Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    premium_icon Madison beats rare illness and wins Qld exam top honour

    News RGS student defies the odds after being diagnosed with rare disease