12.41PM: A MAN may be airlifted after a quad bike accident near Dingo today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were assessing a man in his 50s for rib and possible spinal injuries and were requesting a helicopter transfer.

12.11PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a quad bike rollover near Dingo.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were not yet on scene, but the patient was reported to be a man in his 50s.

