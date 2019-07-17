Menu
A 21-year-old man's body was found on the side of the road at Gheerulla this morning.
Man may have fallen asleep on road before fatal hit: police

17th Jul 2019 1:52 PM
POLICE are investigating after a 21-year-old man's body was found on the side of the road at Gheerulla this morning.

The Sunshine Coast man was found dead on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd by a passing motorist, with police called to the scene about 4am.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man may have fallen asleep close to the road and may have been struck by a passing vehicle, with the driver possibly unaware they hit the man.

 

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
Investigations by the forensic crash unit and detectives from Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch are continuing.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, who saw a person walking on the roadway on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd near the intersection of Sam Kelly Rd, Gheerulla between 8pm and 4am to contact police.

