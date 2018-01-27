UPDATE: Missing man from boat washed ashore has been found

RACQ and Queensland Police Service are looking for a missing man whos boat has washed ashore at Farnborough Beach.

RACQ and Queensland Police Service are looking for a missing man whos boat has washed ashore at Farnborough Beach. RACQ

12:10pm: THE man whose boat washed ashore at Farnborough Beach this morning has been found.

Yeppoon Coast Guard Flotilla Commander Jim Warren confirmed the man was found ashore a secluded island this morning.

The man, believed to be 40 years of age and from Mackay, was snorkelling near the Observatory near Middle Island yesterday afternoon.

"When he came back to where his vessel was it was not where he left it," Mr Warren said.

He swam to shore at Middle Island where he spent the night last night.

Around 9am this morning, some people in a dinghy saw him stranded and took him to Great Keppel Island.

He then caught the ferry back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

"I spoke to him this morning, he was quite shaken up," Mr Warren said.

"He was only in a pair of shorts and t-shirt and had to spend the night on the island."

Mr Warren understands the boat may not have been anchored properly.

"Or his anchor might not have been the right size for his boat," he said.

A member of the public reported the boat washed ashore at Bangalee, Farnborough Beach at midnight this morning.

"It drifted 15km over night," Mr Warren said.

"I don't know what condition the boat is in."

Mr Warren offered some timely advice to check your anchors when going out on the waters.

"Make sure you have plenty of anchor rope out," he said.

"If you have five metres under you boat you should have at least 25 metres of anchor rope out.

"Your anchor should be appropriately sized for the size of the vessel."

11:26am: EMERGENCY services have combined to find a missing man whos boat washed ashore in Bangalee on Farnborough Beach this morning.

Queensland Police Service's Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinator requested the assistance of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to find the missing man.

RACQ and Queensland Police Service are looking for a missing man whos boat has washed ashore at Farnborough Beach. RACQ

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service left base at 6.37am this morning and searched Farnborough Beach, Yeppoon, Bangalee and Keppel Islands.

"The helicopter crew commenced a search from the stricken vessel, along the coastline and then throughout the islands in an effort to find the missing man, however the crew were unable to locate him or any sign of his whereabouts," a RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokesperson said.

A graphical representation of the area that was covered by the RACQ crew throughout the search. Contributed

The search took approximately two hours to complete with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service helicopter landing back at the Rockhampton airfield at 8.37am.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has now been released from the task the Queensland Police Service.

Photos View Photo Gallery

More to come.