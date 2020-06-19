Man moved from ICU after fatal Midgee crash

A 56-year-old male involved in the crash that killed 21-year-old Emily Barnett three weeks ago no longer remains in a critical condition.

The man, who has not been identified, was moved from ICU to a regular ward in a stable condition at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital this week.

It is understood he suffered extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures in last month’s two-vehicle collision on Bruce Hwy at Midgee.

20-year-old Emily Reid was flown to the same hospital where she was listed critical but stable in ICU for the first week.

Ms Reid has since been moved to a regular ward where she remains stable.

It is believed the male was the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton which drifted to the wrong side of the road in a head-on collision with the Toyota Rav4 which Emily Reid was inside.