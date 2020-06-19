Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man moved from ICU after fatal Midgee crash

kaitlyn smith
19th Jun 2020 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 56-year-old male involved in the crash that killed 21-year-old Emily Barnett three weeks ago no longer remains in a critical condition.

The man, who has not been identified, was moved from ICU to a regular ward in a stable condition at Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital this week.

It is understood he suffered extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures in last month’s two-vehicle collision on Bruce Hwy at Midgee.

20-year-old Emily Reid was flown to the same hospital where she was listed critical but stable in ICU for the first week.

Ms Reid has since been moved to a regular ward where she remains stable.

It is believed the male was the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton which drifted to the wrong side of the road in a head-on collision with the Toyota Rav4 which Emily Reid was inside.

bruce hwy crash emily barnett midgee crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrate the gift of sound this month

        premium_icon Celebrate the gift of sound this month

        News Aussies country music star urges you to get your hearing checked.

        • 19th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
        BREAKING: Young boy injured in motorbike crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Young boy injured in motorbike crash

        Breaking 12-year-old child injured in crash on Mamor property.

        ASHLEY MADISON AFFAIR DATA: You’ve been naughty Rocky!

        premium_icon ASHLEY MADISON AFFAIR DATA: You’ve been naughty Rocky!

        Dating Rockhampton makes top 10 list of most cyber-affair site members with the wandering...

        UPDATE: Police investigating body found in Rocky motel

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police investigating body found in Rocky motel

        Breaking Emergency services have been called to the scene in