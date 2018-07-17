Man nabbed by dog squad after watching TV show during siege

POLICE were forced to wait an hour to conclude a siege at Koongal to allow the occupant to finish a TV show, a court has heard.

Steve Ernest Reynolds had earlier smashed up his mother's house while she slept and refused to open the door to police, telling them multiple times he would shoot them.

Reynolds, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 16 to numerous charges, including stealing a car, sending a former partner almost 300 threatening texts in one night and the siege.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Reynolds, who was highly emotional and intoxicated, started damaging the Daniel St house about 8.30pm on March 23.

He said the noise woke his mother, who grabbed her keys and left.

A neighbour called police due to the loud noise about 9pm.

Sgt Dalton said Reynolds would only talk to police through a window and told them he "hadn't done anything wrong” and "he had a firearm and that he was going to shoot the officers”.

The hour-long negotiation included letting Reynolds finish watching a TV show.

"After an hour, the dog squad entered and Tasers (were) presented,” he said.

Police took him into custody and then walked through the house, noticing the devastation Reynolds had caused, including upturned furniture, smashed objects and paperwork strewn everywhere with alcohol tipped on top.

In February Reynolds sent 292 text messages to his former girlfriend in one night, with 58 sent by 3am and the rest by 6am.

Sgt Dalton said most of the texts threatened violence towards the woman and her daughter.

Reynolds also stole a van from Park Ave and left it 2km away in Kawana on February 23, leaving his DNA on the steering wheel.

The court heard all of these offences occurred while Reynolds was on a suspended sentence for trespassing.

"Most of your actions here could be described as completely puerile,” Magistrate Cameron Press said.

"You are behaving like a pre-teenage person.”

He ordered Reynolds to a 12-month prison term, activated the three-month suspended sentence for the trespass conviction and gave him parole release as of July 16, taking into account the 115 days spent in custody since the siege.

He was also ordered to a two-year good behaviour bond of $1000.

However Reynolds was remanded in custody as he has two common assault charges outstanding. His next court date is July 25.