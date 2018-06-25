Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man nabbed by police with meth after visiting his dealer

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
25th Jun 2018 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE watched as Laurie Rene Petersen drove off from a known drug supplier's residence before they pulled him over to search his car.

Petersen, 45, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing methamphetamine, a spoon and electronic scales.

The court heard Petersen, a father of five, was nervous and sweating when police spoke to him in his car on May 12. They found less than a gram of meth in a clip seal bag hidden in a tobacco pouch.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client had a mortgage he was paying on his The Caves property along with supporting his wife and five children.

Petersen was ordered to a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded due to his long history of drug offending, with his last court sentence being in 2012.

methamphetamines rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

    Breaking Public appeal launched seeking to identify person of interest.

    Traffic cleared from Fitzroy bridge after morning crash

    Traffic cleared from Fitzroy bridge after morning crash

    News THREE vehicle crash closes down Rocky bridge this morning

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    Appeal to find family of critically injured crash man

    News He's lying in Rockhampton Hospital with no family by his side

    Dash cam captures Bruce Hwy crash that obliterated caravan

    Dash cam captures Bruce Hwy crash that obliterated caravan

    News Caravan is completely obliterated, contents strewn across the strip

    Local Partners