Man nabbed by police with meth after visiting his dealer

POLICE watched as Laurie Rene Petersen drove off from a known drug supplier's residence before they pulled him over to search his car.

Petersen, 45, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing methamphetamine, a spoon and electronic scales.

The court heard Petersen, a father of five, was nervous and sweating when police spoke to him in his car on May 12. They found less than a gram of meth in a clip seal bag hidden in a tobacco pouch.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client had a mortgage he was paying on his The Caves property along with supporting his wife and five children.

Petersen was ordered to a 12-month probation order and convictions were recorded due to his long history of drug offending, with his last court sentence being in 2012.