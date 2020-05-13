Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Bulsey charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly kicking his heavily pregnant partner in the stomach and putting their child’s life at risk.
Mitchell Bulsey charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly kicking his heavily pregnant partner in the stomach and putting their child’s life at risk.
Crime

Dad ‘nearly kills’ unborn child in brutal attack on partner

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
13th May 2020 2:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville man has been charged with serious offences for allegedly kicking his pregnant partner in the stomach and nearly killing their unborn child.

Mitchell Bulsey has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, assaulting a pregnant female and breaching bail for the incident on Monday.

Police were called to a Townsville address after Bulsey allegedly kicked his partner in the stomach while she was 35 weeks gestation.

Townsville Police will allege the man nearly killed his unborn child. The woman has reportedly given birth since the incident.

Bulsey did not apply for bail when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

His matter was adjourned until July 8 for a committal hearing.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man 'nearly kills' unborn child in shocking attack

assault domestic violence mitchell bulsey violemce

Just In

    Man found dead

    premium_icon Man found dead
    • 13th May 2020 2:26 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strelow calls for rates calm as residents fire up

        premium_icon Strelow calls for rates calm as residents fire up

        Money ‘(I) Wish there was some way that I could settle everybody down because the angst is totally unnecessary.’

        • 13th May 2020 1:02 PM
        Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        premium_icon Thousands of jobs in limbo: Real impact of China beef ban

        Rural Fears of an escalating trade war with China have intensified

        Mine worker claims $1.9m for wrist injury on the job

        premium_icon Mine worker claims $1.9m for wrist injury on the job

        News The workplace has denied the accusations and states the claim is ‘untrue, not...

        Strict protocol as Rockhampton boarders’ return to school

        premium_icon Strict protocol as Rockhampton boarders’ return to school

        Education Boarders throughout CQ have commenced the staggered return to college residences.