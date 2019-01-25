'Man of redemption': Dad risks jail to help girl in need

A GLADSTONE man who chose to get behind the wheel on a disqualified licence to help a young teenager has been commended by a magistrate.

A GLADSTONE man who chose to get behind the wheel on a disqualified licence to help a young teenager has been commended by a magistrate.

Bradley Michael McGuire appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to one count of driving without a licence disqualified by court order and drive over the no alcohol limit.

The court was told McGuire's licence was disqualified absolutely in 1989 due to a significant traffic history.

However on July 20, 2018 he got behind the wheel.

The court was told McGuire had received news a family friend was suffering a health issue and a series of text messages indicated the situation was dire. McGuire drove to pick the young teenager up and was intercepted by police.

Given the licence disqualification, McGuire was prohibited from having any alcohol in his system. The 51-year-old returned a blood alcohol content .027 per cent.

The court was told since the offending McGuire believed he was going to jail.

The court was told growing up McGuire suffered from a gripping drug addiction but had since turned his life around. Several references were tendered in court describing McGuire as an upstanding father and good character.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said McGuire had a motivating factor to get behind the wheel.

"You're a man of redemption, your character is clearly reflected in the material placed before the court," Mr Kinsella said.

"You have had a difficult and disadvantaged life and you are to be commended for the changes you have made and your contributions to the community."

He noted the teenager involved was suffering "grave health concerns" and understood McGuire's motive.

Mr Kinsella said he could not ignore it was still a serious breach of a court order.

Mr Kinsella imposed a a $1250 fine and a licence disqualification for two years and three months.