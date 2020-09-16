Man offended to stop drug and alcohol addicted former wife

A MAN claimed he pushed his former wife against a bed frame three times because he did not think she was sober enough to drive about 35kms to Rockhampton.

The man, aged 60, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order, one of illegal possession of firearms and one of illegal possession of ammunition.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police attended the defendant’s address on July 12 about 5pm, as the victim was loaded into an ambulance to be transported to Rockhampton Hospital.

She said the pair had argued and the defendant had pushed the victim into the bed frame three times, causing bruising to her leg and hip.

Ms Kurtz said the defendant told police he did it because he did not think the woman was safe to drive.

The court heard the victim told an ambulance officer the defendant kept a firearm behind a door.

When police asked the defendant, he declared a firearm behind his office door and another wedged between a filing cabinet and a wall.

They also took possession of 14 rounds of 22-calibre ammunition.

The defendant told police one of the firearms had belonged to an old farmer who had moved away, and the other was used for farm duties, but not while the children were around.

The defendant had a firearms’ licence from South Australia which he failed to transfer to Queensland when he moved here over 20 years ago, and the SA licence had expired.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said his client, who ran multiple herds of animals on his property, also worked full-time in an another industry and was a volunteer.

He said his client and former wife had cross orders in place after she hit him with a vodka bottle, and she had an alcohol and drug issue for years.

Mr King said his client he had let her stay at his place after she lost her home last year.

He said the woman had since been removed from staying at the property.

The defendant, who had no criminal record, was fined $1000 and no conviction was recorded.