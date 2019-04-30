Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man allegedly assaulted a female police officer was out on parole when the violent attack occurred.
A man allegedly assaulted a female police officer was out on parole when the violent attack occurred.
Crime

Man on parole allegedly bites police officer, pulls her hair out

by Nicole Hogan
30th Apr 2019 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly assaulted a female police officer was out on parole when the violent attack occurred.

The 22-year old police officer allegedly feared for her life as she was bitten and scratched by a 48-year old man who had to be tasered twice.

 

Just after midday on Sunday, police attended a unit in Queens Street, Brighton Le-Sands regarding a concern for welfare of a male occupant.

As police arrived the man became agitated and became aggressive, charging at one of the officers.

The officers used a taser and OC spray; however, the man forced the female officer to the ground and allegedly violently assaulted her, scratching and biting her head and pulling out hair.

the man forced the female officer to the ground.
the man forced the female officer to the ground.

 

The man was again tasered and additional officers were able to restrain him.

The constable was taken to St George Hospital and treated for facial injuries. She has since been released.

The 48-year-old man was taken to St George Hospital under police guard before being taken to St George Police Station.

He has been charged with assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm, assault officer in execution of duty, and resist officer in execution of duty.

The man has been refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today.

More Stories

Show More
attack crime police

Top Stories

    Defence department moves in as properties sell

    premium_icon Defence department moves in as properties sell

    Politics RICK Bowman will have the Defence Force as neighbours on two sides of his property Lorna Vale at Marlborough.

    Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    premium_icon Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

    Politics Plenty of locals are getting their voting out of the way early.

    Candidates' debate set to tackle tough CQ issues

    Candidates' debate set to tackle tough CQ issues

    Politics The debate starts at noon at the Criterion Hotel

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information