Police in operation Unite. Police paddy wagon. Photo: Rob Wright / The Coffs Coast Advocate Rob Wright

11.40AM: POLICE are on the lookout for a man who has shoplifted in Yeppoon and then assaulted a service station worker in Rockhampton.

The unknown driver is in a 2011 silver Hyundai Getz.

The man stole from Coles at Yeppoon Shopping Centre sometime this morning.

Police media believe he stole around $10 worth of food items.

Around 11am, he was getting at Menzies Caltex on Dean St when he assaulted a male worker.