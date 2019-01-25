Menu
Man on the run after 'accidentally' shooting woman

Toni Benson-Rogan
25th Jan 2019 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:49 AM
A BUNDABERG West man is on the run after accidentally shooting a woman in the leg.

Bundaberg Police were called to a private address about 8.45pm last night where they found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

A Queensland police spokesman said the alleged shooter fled the scene before emergency services arrived and initial reports suggest the incident was potentially accidental.

Police allege the man had pointed the fire arm at the woman before pulling the trigger, but had claimed he didn't think it was loaded.

The weapon was located at the scene but the man is still on the run, with searches continuing this morning.

The spokesman said police believe they are aware of the man's identity and it's just a matter of time before he is apprehended.

He said the man could be up for wounding charges as well as possible fire arm charges depending on the circumstances behind the ownership of the weapon.

The woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital where police briefly spoke to her after the incident, with officers to speak to her again today.

Anyone who saw the man fleeing the scene is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

