Man ‘on the run’ after parole breach drives stolen car to Rocky

A MAN with a 14-page criminal record drove a stolen car from Brisbane to Rockhampton because he kept getting kicked out of places where he stayed.

Police located him parked in Randwick St, Berserker, two weeks after the car was stolen from an Ascot Park address.

Faron Shane Wilkie, 38, pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving unlicensed, possessing a knife in a public place and possessing a syringe not safely secured.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the car had been parked in the victim’s garage in Ascot Park on July 28, unlocked with the keys in the vehicle.

“It was in a secure garage,” he said.

Mr Fox said the victim left the garage for a few hours and discovered the car gone when they returned.

He said police located the vehicle, with Wilkie sitting in the parked vehicle, on Randwick St, Berserker on August 14.

Mr Fox said Wilkie gave police the keys, telling them he had driven the car from Brisbane to Rockhampton and had arrived at 3am that day.

The court heard Wilkie did not renew his driver’s licence after it was disqualified in 2015.

He declared a 30cm machete and two needles in his possession to police.

Wilkie has a 14-page criminal record.

The court heard he was on parole at the time he drove the car from Brisbane to Rockhampton in relation to burglary and robbery about five years ago and was on a return to prison warrant when he appeared in court.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said Wilkie became seriously addicted to drugs at 14.

“He’s had a particularly rough upbringing,” he said.

“He instructs he got the car from a friend.”

Mr Gimbert said the knife was already in the car when he was given it.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale questioned if the defendant was at the stage in his life where he had been institutionalised due to spending so much time in prison.

Wilkie, speaking from the dock, told the court he had been trying to stay out of prison.

“They had breached my parole for something minor,” he said.

Wilkie said he went on the run and got “pushed out of all the houses I was going to”.

He said he couldn’t get rid of the stolen car.

Wilkie said he had been disowned by his family because of all the jail time he had served.

Ms Beckinsale sentenced Wilkie to 12 months’ prison, declared three days pre-sentence custody as time served and set parole eligibility on September 14, 2020.