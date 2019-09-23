Menu
POLICE Picture: Tricia Watkinson
Man on the run as police follow him throughout the city

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
23rd Sep 2019 6:23 PM
5.50pm: The wanted man has stolen a push bike from a home in George Lane as police search for him in Rockhampton goes on.

He was seen cycling up a hill past The Rockhampton Leagues Club about 5.15pm.

A resident has recently reported a green and black coloured bike missing. The bicycle is not believed to be on good condition.

Police are currently searching a number of streets for the fugitive.

He is believed to be wanted on an outstanding warrant.

4.55pm: Police officers are in pursuit of fugitive on foot through the Rockhampton CBD.

The chase began at 4.50pm in the City Centre Plaza carpark.

A number of units have converged on the area with the wanted man sighted in Alma Lane.

There has also been a recent sighting in Campbell Street, near Fishco Cafe and Rockhampton Leagues Club.

He’s believed to be wearing a grey shirt and black shorts.

