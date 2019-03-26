Man on trial for alleged assault while camping

A MAN stands accused of hitting a woman with a fishing rod and then punching her twice in the head as she lay on the ground at a Central Queensland camping site.

Clinton James Field on Monday pleaded not guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm in Rockhampton District Court.

The jury heard of Field's prior four convictions for assaulting women, in front of children, sometimes while intoxicated, which formed part of the Crown's case.

Crown prosecutor Will Smith said it was the Crown case that Field assaulted Donna Singleton at Timbers Beach at Zilzie in April 2017.

He said it was alleged he struck her with a fishing rod, forced her to the ground and punched her twice in the head, which caused her pain and injuries to her face.

The jury have heard evidence from the alleged victim, a child witness who were at the camping ground and a police officer.

Mr Slack said

it was alleged Field started drinking sometime that day, after they had detoured to the supermarket and bottleshop before arriving at the camping site.

The court heard the group set up camp.

Mr Slack said it was alleged Field left the campsite at some point that night with Donna being woken up by him later and started abusing her and swearing at her until he eventually went off to the beach.

He said Ms Singleton claims she went back to sleep until the following morning and made breakfast for her daughters.

Mr Slack said she claims that after breakfast, she saw Field drive back to the campsite and slump over the steering wheel.

He said she claims she went back to bed and when she awoke, she found Field and the girls packing up the car.

Mr Slack said Ms Singleton claims Field the commenced his verbal abuse of her before starting to tap her with the fishing rod.

He said she claims she found her self on the ground, curled up as he punched her head and then his dog started attacking her.

Mr Slack said it was alleged this eventually stopped and Field drove her and the girls home.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco pointed the jury to inconsistencies between the alleged victim's testimony and her daughter's, including Ms Singleton's allegation they didn't go fishing the day they arrived at the camp site but the daughter saying all four of them went fishing.

He claims Field left the campsite that night to drive to his mother's place at Emu Park to get some Panadol for her after she hit her head getting in the car to retrieve her glasses case.

Mr Lo Monaco said Field claims he did not drink that night at all.

The court heard Field was convicted for assaulting his partner outside the Maroochydore Police Station at 9.20am on February 19, 2003, where he head butted the woman after he tried to take one of their two children out of her arms.

Field was convicted for an incident in May 2007 in Dysart where he threw his son against a wall, argued with his spouse about it before his other son came into the fray with Field back handing him. Field then choked his daughter and assaulted his spouse before police arrived.

He was also convicted for an assault in Emu Park in November 2008 where he punched his partner after she poured alcohol over him. He had just been dropped home and had been drinking.

The fourth conviction on his record related to violence against a partner took place when a new partner was six-weeks pregnant in 2011 and was home with the defendant and a four-year-old. The adults started arguing before Field grabbed her by the hair, pulled her around and punched her in the face. She managed to get up, grab keys before he grabbed her again and she dropped the keys which the four-year-old picked up. Field's then partner was pushed into many walls by Field.

The jury retired to deliberate at 4.15pm yesterday.