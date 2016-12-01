Man on trial for indecent treatment

A ROCKHAMPTON man is on trial in the Rockhampton District Court for exposing himself to a child and making the child watch pornography.

The trial began yesterday where Crown Prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence told the jury of how the man, charged with four counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and under 16 while in care, allegedly indecently touched and exposed himself to the boy when the boy was aged between seven and nine.

The court heard the man was known to the child as "uncle” and that the first alleged incident took place at the victim's home.

"The man was left with the child at the child's parents house,” Ms Lawrence said.

"This is when the man asked the boy to pull down his pants but the boy refused. The man then pulled down the boys pants.”

It's then alleged the man performed oral sex.

The court heard a similar incident occurred again when the boy was a bit older.

"The man came over and the boy was playing his Xbox in his room, the man came in and sat next to him,” Ms Lawrence said.

"Again the man removed the child's pants.”

The court heard the man repeated his action and the boy tried to "yell but the man placed his hand over his mouth”.

"The incident came to an end when the boy's mother called out to them both,” Ms Lawrence said.

It's alleged at a later date, the man exposed himself to the boy while the boy was at the man's house.

"The man went upstairs, had a shower and when he came out he was just wearing a towel,” Ms Lawrence told the court.

The court heard he called the boy into the bedroom and exposed himself to the boy, and later touched himself in front of the boy.

"Following that the man showed the boy pornography on his laptop,” Ms Lawrence said.

"The boy told the man to stop because he didn't like what was happening.”

A video of the child's evidence was shown to a closed court.

The trial will continue today.