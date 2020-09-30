Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

A MAN has been placed on parole after he breached a domestic violence order just days after being released from jail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the offence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he appeared by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court as a condition of the DV order the man was not allowed any contact with the aggrieved.

At 12.20am on Saturday the man and the aggrieved were seen together in a Bundaberg park.

Sgt Klaassen said police saw the man follow the aggrieved through the park before the man was taken to the watch house and charged.

He said the man was currently on a suspended sentence for like offending and had similar offending in his history.

The court heard the man had been in custody since his arrest on Saturday.

The man's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client suffered from PTSD as a result of being in and out of custody from a young age.

Mr Dwyer said at the time the man was on his way back to Mackay, where he was from, and planned to return there when released.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account that the man's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account that the man had spent the weekend in custody.

He noted there were no acts of domestic violence alleged and that it happened eight days after his release from jail.

The man was sentenced to two months imprisonment and had his three month suspended sentence activated.

He was given immediate parole.