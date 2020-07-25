Menu
Matthew Isaac Haydock damaged a ‘problem’ street light at Emu Park.
Man pays for damaging ‘problem street light’

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
A CAPRICORN Coast resident who took matters into his own hands by damaging a problem street light has been fined.

Matthew Isaac Haydock, 25, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 23 to wilful damage.

The court heard that on May 5, a witness saw the street light in Hewitt St, Emu Park, was on and working before going to bed.

At 2.20am the witness heard a noise outside and went out to investigate.

It was then she saw Haydock on a ladder, halfway up the light pole.

She asked Haydock what he was doing and he replied: “What are you doing?”

When the witness woke in the morning she saw the street light was broken.

Police subsequently spoke with Haydock, whose mother’s residence is directly under the street light.

Haydock said the light had been bothering his mother who could not sleep because of it.

The court heard that no restitution was sought from Livingstone Shire Council for the damaged light.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke fined Haydock $450.

