Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A court has heard an abuse, r who inflicted horrific violence on his girlfriend, continued to manipulate her from prison.
A court has heard an abuse, r who inflicted horrific violence on his girlfriend, continued to manipulate her from prison.
News

Man persisted with horrific abuse from jail

by JAMAL BEN HADDOU, jamal.benhaddou@news.com.au
17th Mar 2020 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN abuser who inflicted horrific violence on his girlfriend continued his manipulation from prison after he used an Alice Springs jail phone to pressure his partner to drop charges against him.

The man inflicted extreme violence on his partner including hitting her head with a burning stick, which left graphic injuries including burns, bleeding and lacerations.

After being locked up on remand in 2019 for his offences, the man used the Alice Springs prison phone to call the victim's mobile 158 times and encouraged her to drop charges.

"No more listening to (the police) from now on," he said.

"You gotta tell good stories to them about me."

Despite being served with a domestic violence order in 2017, the offender violently pursued the victim and even confronted her aggressively in hospital after she gave birth.

In a horrific incident, the offender punched the victim to the ground while she was holding her baby in public according to Crown facts seen by the Centralian Advocate.

The offender dragged the woman by her hair her to a campsite where he used a food grater to hit her head while she held her baby.

"The baby was covered in so much blood that (it) could barely open (its) eyes … the baby was in shock and didn't cry at all," the facts stated.

Despite the victim trying to end the relationship, her child was taken away by Territory Families.

The victim was knocked unconscious the next day after she walked to the Territory Families office to try to get her baby back. The offender was arrested two days later after he attacked the victim as she walked to the women's shelter and stabbed her in the eye with a stick.

A Department of the Attorney-General and Justice spokesperson said all prison calls were recorded and randomly monitored or targeted.

The man was sentenced to seven years and six months after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, contravening domestic violence orders and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

More Stories

Show More
jail northern territory prison victim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps Rocky cop

        premium_icon ‘Stupid’ robbery stumps Rocky cop

        News “Beggars belief” and “stupidity” – they were the words Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey used to describe an alleged armed robbery.

        REVEALED: Coronavirus case tested positive, got on plane

        premium_icon REVEALED: Coronavirus case tested positive, got on plane

        Health It is understood they tested positive before flying to the region

        Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        premium_icon Calls to expand postal voting shot down

        News The coronavirus has CQ’s voters concerned about becoming infected when casting a...

        High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        premium_icon High demand for commercial property after $5.65 million sale

        Property A fully leased five-level office building in Rockhampton’s CBD will go to auction...