The night he met her, he persistently grabbed her privates

A 35-YEAR-OLD man with a "bad attitude towards women" deliberately and persistently acted highly inappropriately to a woman he had just met, grabbing at many parts of her body.

The man pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault in the Rockhampton District Court on June 21.

The court heard he met the woman at a small party in Rockhampton on July 30 and they were sitting next to each other participating in a drinking game when he laid his hand on her thigh.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid said the man also made sexual suggestions to the woman and she indicated to him she was not interested.

However, he persisted by moving his hand up her leg and grabbed her vagina outside her underwear.

The court heard she got up and left the drinking game and moved to another part of the party.

Mr Reid said the defendant found the woman later in the evening and grabbed her buttocks.

He said she then sat down on a bar stool and he approached her, grabbing both of her breasts multiple times.

Police attended the party for another matter and noticed the woman distressed and asked her what happened.

A victim impact statement submitted to court said the woman had suffered anxiety and stress as a result of the incident, impacting her marriage and her ability to go out in public with her children.

"She said this incident has dragged up memories of a previous assault," Mr Reid said.

He said the offending has taken place in a relatively public place with friends witnessing it and embarrassing the victim.

Judge Michael Burnett referred to the man's criminal history of common assault, wilful damage and contravene a domestic violence order in May 2015 and then wilful exposure and contravening a DV order in December 2015 plus the latest charges.

"You have a very bad attitude towards women," he said.

"Your boorish and drunken behaviour is simply not acceptable."

The man's defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his alcoholic father and alcohol-abusing mother separated before he was born.

He said his client never saw his dad, and his mother, who raised him and his two brothers, had never received any financial assistance from her former husband.

Mr Ahlstrand said he left school after Grade 8 and worked various jobs and obtained tickets in crane operation and forklift driving.

Judge Burnett sentenced the man to six-months prison for each sexual assault, suspended immediately, with 12-month operational periods.