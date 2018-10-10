Menu
A man has been injured when his ride-on mower rolled and pinned him against a tree. Picture: File image
Man pinned against tree by ride-on mower

by Jacob Miley
10th Oct 2018 12:12 PM
A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he was pinned against a tree by a ride-on mower north of Brisbane.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on a private property at Bellmere, near Caboolture, just before 10am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been on the mower when it slipped down an embankment, rolled and pinned him against tree.

The man, whose age was not known, suffered injuries to his abdomen and was taken to Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital in a serious condition.

