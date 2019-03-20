Menu
A still from CCTV footage of the one-punch attack
Crime

Coward puncher pleads guilty before trial

by Vanessa Marsh
20th Mar 2019 3:51 PM
A MAN who killed a Brisbane father in a one-punch attack on a South Brisbane footpath has pleaded guilty to causing the man's death.

Wayne Andrew Hearn, 38, was charged over the death of Brisbane father Timothy Lang who died when he was struck by Hearn shortly after 10am on Saturday, October 8, 2016.

Police said the pair, who were known to each other, crossed paths on Melbourne St, South Brisbane, when an argument broke out.

Mr Lang, 48, was punched to the head and fell unconscious to the footpath.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition but died days later.

Hearn had been due to go to trial, but today pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to one count of unlawful striking causing death.

His sentence was delayed until July to allow time for a psychological report to be prepared for court.

Victim Timothy Lang
Wayne Andrew Hearn is taken into custody. Picture: Nine News
