Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 24-year-old has been refused bail after his arrest on Sunday morning.
The 24-year-old has been refused bail after his arrest on Sunday morning.
Crime

Man poured petrol on girlfriend and threatened to light it

25th Nov 2018 2:20 PM | Updated: 26th Nov 2018 4:52 AM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and pouring petrol on her at a party in Casino after the two had an argument.

About 2am on Sunday police allege that the 24-year-old man, and his partner, 23, were at a party at a home on Melaleuca Place when they became involved in an argument.

During the argument the man allegedly poured a bottle of petrol over the woman and threatened to set her alight.

He then produced a knife and chased the woman from the home before assaulting her, by punching her and pulling her hair.

The woman then ran from the scene and later contacted police.

About 4am, police from Richmond Police District attended a home on Boronia Crescent, Casino, in order to arrest the man.

Whilst attempting to arrest him, several aggressive males attempted to hinder police, forcing them to use capsicum spray.

The 24-year-old was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with two counts of common assault (DV) armed with intent (DV), use explosive substance with intent to burn (DV), and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday.

casino crime domestic violence police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tourism Minister meets with GKI investors in Singapore

    premium_icon Tourism Minister meets with GKI investors in Singapore

    Politics State Government to do everything it can to see development go ahead

    • 26th Nov 2018 6:18 AM
    No relief in sight as heatwave takes a grip on CQ

    premium_icon No relief in sight as heatwave takes a grip on CQ

    News Even those used to extreme heat are vulnerable in these conditions

    Livingstone Shire Council addresses GKI feral goat concerns

    premium_icon Livingstone Shire Council addresses GKI feral goat concerns

    Environment The call for an accurate survey on goat numbers grows louder.

    What's causing the smoky conditions around Rockhampton?

    What's causing the smoky conditions around Rockhampton?

    News Fire crews are in the Thompson's Point area

    Local Partners