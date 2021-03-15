Man pours strawberry milk on wall, floor after being told to leave

A man spat the “dummy” by pouring strawberry milk on the wall and floor after his partner asked him to leave due to the way he spoke to her.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on March 10 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three counts of breaching a domestic violence order, two of possessing dangerous drugs and two of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mick Ruddiman said the victim was on the phone to a health nurse on March 9 when the defendant woke up and told her to “get the f--- out”.

Mr Ruddiman said after the woman left, the defendant exited the room and was drinking milk when the victim told him she didn’t want him there, to get his stuff and leave.

The defendant slapped the victim on the left side of her face, poured strawberry milk on the wall and floor in front of a child, then left.

The defendant was found in possession of small amounts of methamphetamines, marijuana, a green glass pipe and electronic scales on January 15 at 1.45am.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client, 31, had worked as a trade assistant and in electrical work for 12 years.

The defendant received a five-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for 15 months, and was put on a 15-month probation order.

Convictions were recorded.