Man, pregnant woman charged after dramatic police chase

A MAN and a pregnant woman will face Lismore Local Court today after a dramatic pursuit during which three police cars were damaged.

According to police, the 25-year-old Queensland man stole a car some time between September 12 and 30 and then yesterday made threats to kill police.

About 10.45pm last night, police saw the stolen car in Ballina.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the car failed to stop and a police pursuit commenced.

"The vehicle drove at speeds over 100km/h in a 50km/h zone," he said.

"The 25 year has then phoned Triple-0, saying he had guns and if police continued to chase him, 'it'll be the last thing they do'.

"Police lost the vehicle but located it again on Bentley Rd near Lismore.

"The vehicle was followed; the 25-year-old pulled up next to police in Bentley Rd and told a Chief Inspector that he was armed and just wanted to drop his kids off.

"Another pursuit commenced near Casino where the 25-year-old drove on the incorrect side of the road to avoid road spikes, driving directly at police officers."

The pursuit started again at 1.10am this morning at Fairy Hill.

The man stopped at some road spikes and allegedly rammed a police car - police said he had a pregnant woman and two young children in the car.

Police were able to subdue the man with OC spray.

"As a result of this incident three police cars suffered significant damage," Snr Const Henderson said.

"No police were seriously injured, and all displayed great bravery while pursuing and arresting the 25-year-old."

The man was charged with numerous offences, including receiving stolen property, dangerous driving, failure to stop, using a carriage service to threaten to kill, using offensive weapons, resisting police, destroying property and assaulting police.

Outstanding warrants from 2015 were also executed.

The female passenger, a 29-year-old Queensland woman, was charged with aiding and abetting a police pursuit, obstructing police and receiving stolen property.

The children were removed by Family and Community Service.

Both were bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.