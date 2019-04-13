Menu
Normanby Bridge.
Normanby Bridge.
News

Man pulled from Mary River at Gympie

by Donna Jones
13th Apr 2019 10:43 AM
GYMPIE emergency services were on the scene at Normanby Bridge this morning where a man was pulled from the Mary River at just after 7am.

Queensland Ambulance Services said the patient was conscious but suffering serious head, arm and leg injuries.

QAS confirmed two units, including the critical care unit attended.

The patient was later transferred from Gympie Hospital to the Royal Brisbane Hospital by helicopter in a serious but stable condition.

Queensland Police Service are investigating the cause of the incident.

"We want to gather all the evidence before making a determination," a Gympie Police spokesman said.

"At some stage we will be interviewing him to determine what happened."

Gympie Times

