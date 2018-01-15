Man pulls knife in Stockland during dispute

HE PULLED out a knife during an argument at a shopping centre and it ended up costing him $500.

John Lionel Brock pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police were patrolling Stockland Rockhampton when security alerted them to a disturbance in the centre involving two males with one producing a knife during the incident.

She said Brock told the officers he took the knife - which had been placed back in his bag before they arrived at the scene but he immediately produced when asked - from work to take home and sharpen.

Brock was ordered to pay a $500 fine and no conviction was recorded.