Kershaw Gardens. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Man pulls knife on juveniles at Kershaw Gardens

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
ROCKHAMPTON residents feared for their safety after witnessing a man pull a knife on two juveniles at Kershaw Gardens.

Scott William John Sanderson, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count each of possessing a knife in a public place and committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were called to reports of a man armed with a knife threatening to fight people in Kershaw Gardens at 6.30pm on October 11.

Ms Kurtz said Sanderson could be heard by witnesses who were using the nearby playground barbecue area.

She said Sanderson and a male juvenile had engaged in a physical altercation.

A second male juvenile attempted to engage Sanderson, who responded by pulling a knife from his bag and threatening the two juveniles.

Sanderson then ran into the park area where people were using the barbecues, towards Moores Creek Rd, before heading back towards the park to continue to engage the two juveniles in an argument.

Ms Kurtz said park visitors appeared to be “extremely fearful” of Sanderson.

She said police attended shortly after and arrested Sanderson.

Sanderson told police he was threatened by two youths, so he armed himself with a knife from his bag to use in self-defence.

He said the knife was his and he used it to cut tree roots at the riverbank.

Ms Kurtz described the knife to the court as a 20cm long steak knife.

Sanderson’s defence lawyer Jackie Lynch said her client was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression and off his medication on the day of the offence.

Ms Lynch said, since being charged, her client had re-engaged with his doctor and had also engaged with Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services.

Sanderson was ordered to probation for nine months with criminal convictions recorded.

