Man punched ex-partner, but says he was aiming for their dog

A MAN who pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order claims he accidentally punched his former partner in the head, but he was aiming for the dog.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to the charge in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said his former partner had come over to his house and let his dog inside his house prior to an argument erupting between the pair.

She said they argued over the dog, which had made a mess inside the house, and her client had gone to hit the dog for its bad behaviour.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said that instead of hitting the dog his former partner, who was sitting on the couch on the other side of the dog, copped the blow instead.

The man received a $1000 fine for the offence.