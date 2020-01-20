Man punched in the face multiple times at Clermont

IN COURT: Daryl Mark Kleier, 52, fronted Emerald Magistrates Court after he punched a man in the side of the face multiple times at the Grand Hotel.

IN COURT: Daryl Mark Kleier, 52, fronted Emerald Magistrates Court after he punched a man in the side of the face multiple times at the Grand Hotel.

A CLERMONT father punched a man in the side of the face “multiple times” at a local pub.

Daryl Mark Kleier, 52, was drinking beer at the bar of Clermont’s Grand Hotel when the altercation occurred, Emerald Magistrates Court heard today.

About 12.20am on December 8, CCTV footage showed Kleier put his beer down, approach the victim and punch him multiple times in the side of the face, Prosecutor Sergeant Ongheen told the court.

On-lookers “jumped in” trying to help the victim before the fight was taken outside.

Hotel staff called the police.

Kleier pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance within a licensed premises at Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Sammi Dutschke of Brooke Winter Solicitors said the married father-of-four was born and raised at Clermont.

She said the act was “out of character” and only occurred when males at the pub were provoking and yelling at his son.

“He reacted in an emotional way … he is remorseful,” she said.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the behaviour was completely unacceptable, “no matter what the circumstances”.

Kleier was convicted and fined $750. He was banned from entering the Clermont premises until January 19, 2021.

Mr Walker said the maximum penalty for the offence was six months in prison.