Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Punch Generic
Punch Generic
News

Man punched male patron who inappropriately touched women

Kerri-Anne Mesner
19th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who took the law into his own hands, assaulting another male who had inappropriately touched women at a hotel, has been fined $1000.

Jacob John Grainger, 25, pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance in a licensed venue.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Grainger was playing pool with an associate at the Parkhurst Tavern on July 24 when he first observed a male patron harass a female patron.

He said the female left the tavern, the male patron followed, and Grainger followed the male patron about 10.15pm.

Mr Fox said the defendant confronted the male patron about his behaviour and the male patron became agitated and approached him.

He said Grainger punched the male patron, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on concrete, suffer a large gash and become unconscious.

Mr Fox said other people administered first aid and the victim regained consciousness.

The victim was transported to hospital.

Mr Fox said the male patron refused to file a complaint of assault.

Defence lawyer David Mills said his client and his wife witnessed the victim carry out inappropriate touching of a female.

He said Grainger observed the victim approach other women in the tavern and carry out more inappropriate touching.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said it was not Grainger’s place to take matters into his own hands.

“You are not the police,” she said.

“You are not a security guard.”

She ordered he pay the fine and no conviction was recorded.

parkhurst tavern public nuisance rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GKI money juggle leaves sceptical impression

        Premium Content GKI money juggle leaves sceptical impression

        Politics Labor candidates announced today $25 million for Great Keppel Island would go to infrastructure rather than energy and water access.

        Fire danger, frost expected to hit parts of CQ

        Premium Content Fire danger, frost expected to hit parts of CQ

        News SHIFTS in weather conditions are expected to keep residents on their toes.

        Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Premium Content Central Qld's ‘investor wolf’ swindled $5.6m from 41 victims

        Crime Cameron Douglas Scott faces music over wide-scale theft

        Crimes Rockhampton police are investigating right now

        Premium Content Crimes Rockhampton police are investigating right now

        Crime There have been a number of crimes committed in the Rockhampton region this...