Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 25-year-old man became angry with his mother after she turned off his internet.
The 25-year-old man became angry with his mother after she turned off his internet.
News

Man punched mum after she turned off his internet: Court

Peter Hardwick
by
18th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba man who assaulted his mother after she turned off his internet has been placed on 12 months probation.

The man, who is not named due to domestic violence orders, had become angry and yelled at his mother after she switched off his internet at home on April 11, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

His mother slapped his face, knocking off his glasses, and the man had then grabbed her by the hair and punched her four times to the head, police prosecutor Julia Wheaton said.

He had then pushed her up against a wall but let go when the woman called to her husband for help.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm (domestic violence offence).

Duty solicitor Amber Acreman told the court her client had since left the family home and was living in a men's hostel.

Her client had some mental health issues and had not worked, she said.

Magistrate Robbie Davies ordered the conviction not be recorded and placed him on 12 months probation so he could get help with his issues.
 

assault occasioning bodily harm domestic violence internet magistrates court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    O'Rourke lets potential protesters know what to expect

    premium_icon O'Rourke lets potential protesters know what to expect

    Politics Member for Rockhampton's message for "fly-in, fly-out” protesters

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:53 AM
    Adani's groundwater plan conditions could delay mining

    premium_icon Adani's groundwater plan conditions could delay mining

    News Department confirms approval is subject to uncertain tests

    Rentals may all be gone: Quarterly report shows price jump

    premium_icon Rentals may all be gone: Quarterly report shows price jump

    Property 'Between election and mines.... going to be in for huge 3-4 years'

    MH370 captain ‘ran amok’: report

    MH370 captain ‘ran amok’: report

    News Flight was piloted by a ‘lonely and sad’ captain, says new report