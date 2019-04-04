Grindr date ends in violent robbery

A BLIND date organised through popular dating app Grindr turned horribly wrong for a man who was punched in the head and had his car stolen.

Police are investigating the horror date that happened at Logan about 4am Sunday.

It is alleged that the 48-year-old victim drove to Mount Warren Park to meet up with another man he had connected with on the gay networking app.

Police allege shortly after the pair met up, the man punched the 48-year-old in the head and chest and stole his car.

The 48-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to Logan Hospital.

Police are still looking for the alleged attacker and the stolen car - a 2010 Silver Toyota Rav4 with Queensland registration plates 973 RJQ.

Logan senior constable Jen Wallis said people should be extra cautious when using online dating apps.

"At the end of the day, you're meeting up with a stranger," she said.

"Police would like to remind anyone using dating apps to be vigilant and think about personal safety."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.