Man punches girlfriend during argument.
Crime

Man punches girlfriend in face for using his phone

Navarone Farrell
by
13th Jul 2018 7:14 AM
AN EAST Mackay man ended up in prison after a tiff with his partner over her using his phone ended up in violence.

The 28-year-old, who won't be named, appeared via videolink on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The couple had been together for seven months and living together for four months before the spat.

In May the man found his girlfriend using Facebook Messenger on his phone to speak with another man. He struggled to get the phone back with her and punched her in the face, the court heard.

Mackay Magistrate Damien Dwyer said that when the man's partner attempted to leave, that's when the trouble began.

"You got cranky and grabbed the phone off her and there was a struggle. You then punched her in the face, to the left eye, and there was a struggle," he said.

"During that struggle you regained the phone, it wouldn't have been a lot of difficulty up until now."

The woman packed a backpack and attempted to leave, however the man grabbed the back of the backpack and broke the straps.

The court heard that the injuries sustained were "minor" and that the victim had minor bruising and scratching to her body.

Given the man's employment record as a labourer, and 51 days already served in prison, Magistrate Dwyer doled out a nine month suspended sentence.

"The injuries sustained were minor ... I think nine months is an appropriate range," Magistrate Dwyer said.

Mackay Daily Mercury

