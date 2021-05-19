Man punches hole in wall after mental health help denied

A man who punched a hole in a bathroom wall told a court he didn’t intend to do it when he went to the bathroom, but his frustration of not being admitted for mental health issues because “I don’t fit in with others” made him irate.

Conrad Athol Leigh Lidster pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said Lidster attended the Central Queensland mental health, alcohol and other drug service for a scheduled appointment.

She said while he was waiting, he became irate and struck a bathroom wall.

Ms Melksham said Lidster told police interactions with staff had made him feel discarded and he became frustrated.

Lidster told the court he had been seeking help for the past two years for his “mental health and inner demons” and (medical staff) “tend to reject me and refuse admittance because I don’t fit in with others”.

He said he “begged and even cried” for them to admit him.

“I walked into the toilet to go to the toilet,” Lidster said.

He said he punched the wall “without a thought”.

Lidster was fined $500 and ordered to pay $122 restitution. A conviction was recorded.